Kids from across the nation connect during Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation summer camp

ABERDEEN, Md. — A few lucky baseball players are getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation selected 200 kids from around the nation for an all expense paid summer camp in Aberdeen this week.

Campers get baseball training that goes beyond the field with an emphasis on teamwork, character, and sportsmanship.

Besides baseball, they also get mentorship and demonstrations from law enforcement.

But it's not all hard work.

"They do get to do things, just be a kid. We've got free time for high ropes courses, swimming, basketball, whatever they're into. We just want them to have a good time and bond with kids and chaperones from other states and really experience things that frankly, they couldn't experience in their own communities," said Chris Rubright, vice president of programs and grants for the foundation.

The kids will be getting a helicopter demonstration on Wednesday.