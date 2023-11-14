CAIR files complaint against doctor for anti-Palestinian posts

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has submitted a formal complaint against a Maryland doctor for several social media posts attributed to him.

"Disturbing social media posts reportedly attributed to Dr. [Darren] Klugman were recently brought to our office's attention which have raised substantial ethical and professional concerns," writes the organization in a letter to the Maryland Board of Physicians.

CAIR is asking for the Board to investigate the validity of the posts attributed to the doctor and "for his medical license to be revoked effective immediately if they are substantiated to be authentic."

The posts to which the letter is referring to was included in an appendix to the letter, a screenshot of which is below.

Dr. Darren Klugman is the director of Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care at Johns Hopkins Hospital. We've reached out to the hospital for a response or statement, but have not yet heard back.