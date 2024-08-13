BWI sees record-breaking passenger traffic in June, Governor Wes Moore announces

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport saw record-breaking passenger traffic in June.

Governor Wes Moore made the announcement Tuesday.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, 2,603,847 commercial passengers flew through the airport, an 11% increase over June 2023.

Along with that increase, Fiscal Year 2024 also set a new record fiscal year for BWI with over 27 million passengers.

“Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport’s continued success supports our efforts to make Maryland more competitive by boosting tourism, attracting businesses, spurring economic growth, and creating jobs across our state,” said Governor Moore. “This record-setting performance affirms our strength and our administration remains committed to enhancing convenient, efficient airport travel that will continue to position Maryland as a gateway to the nation and to the world.”

Officials say BWI generates a total economic impact of $11.3 billion, supporting more than 107,000 jobs throughout Maryland and the region.

With just about 300 daily nonstop departures to more than 80 domestic and international locations, BWI is known as one of the most busiest airports in the region.

“These new records reflect the strong demand for air travel, along with the resilience of the aviation industry,” said BWI Marshall Airport Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Ricky Smith. “Our airport has an expanding route network and growth in leisure and business travel.”