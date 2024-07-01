BWI: Scan to fly in July

BALTIMORE — July 4th travelers may have one less headache in the airport this week.

TSA held a press conference on Monday morning to show a demo of the new checkpoint automated screening lanes that will be at BWI over the holiday.

The lanes will be equipped with computed tomography (CT) scanners that will enhance security as they provide a 3-D image of what’s in the carry-on bags, resulting in fewer pieces of luggage needing to be opened.

The screening lanes will also make the process of passengers grabbing a bin to place their belongings in to be scanned easier. This will also give people more time who may not be moving as fast.