BWI parking facilities were temporarily full day after Christmas

BWI Airport posted on social media at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon that all of it's parking facilities had reached capacity.

Just under an hour later, it's hourly garage and daily garage were open.

All airport parking facilities have temporarily reached capacity.



Drivers are advised to use the garage at the BWI Marshall Airport Rail Station at 5 Amtrak Way.



Updates at https://t.co/Feqewxk1DZ and on roadway signage. #MDOTdelivers #airports pic.twitter.com/GbAGGNh3Jn — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 26, 2023

An updated look at airport parking availability for those traveling this afternoon.



See parking availability before leaving home at https://t.co/tSAaRPK6R3 and on roadway signage. #MDOTdelivers #airports pic.twitter.com/VwzaIYd2TA — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 26, 2023

The airport advises people traveling to the airport by shuttle between the terminal, parking lots and rail station to leave extra time as there may be delays.

Updates will be available on the BWI Airport website.