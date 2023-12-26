Watch Now
BWI parking facilities were temporarily full day after Christmas

Posted at 1:48 PM, Dec 26, 2023
BWI Airport posted on social media at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon that all of it's parking facilities had reached capacity.

Just under an hour later, it's hourly garage and daily garage were open.

The airport advises people traveling to the airport by shuttle between the terminal, parking lots and rail station to leave extra time as there may be delays.

Updates will be available on the BWI Airport website.

