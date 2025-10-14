Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BWI not playing Kristi Noem video blaming Democrats for shutdown as TSA continues working without pay

LINTHICUM, Md. — We're in day 14 of a federal government shutdown.

Thousands of employees have been furloughed, while others are being forced to work without pay until Congress passes a continuing resolution.

Airports are among the most impacted.

TSA agents and Air Traffic controllers are considered essential, meaning they're working without a paycheck, with no knowledge of when the next one may come.

There's concern this could eventually cause a rise in flight cancellations or delays.

Some American airports have begun playing a video of Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, blaming the shutdown on Democrats.

BWI on Tuesday said they're currently not playing the video, as it remains under review.

Both political parties have accused the other of failing to compromise.

Democrats are demanding an extension of Obamacare subsidies that expire at year's end.

Republicans, meanwhile, prefer to negotiate healthcare policy down the road, but for now, want to pass a clean funding bill, without any new spending attached.

As it stands now, the Senate needs 60 votes to reopen the government, for which they remain far short of.

