BWI joins Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program

On Wednesday, BWI joined dozens of other airports across the country, and hundreds around the globe, in launching the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program.

The program offers free sunflower lanyards to people who have non-visible disabilities.

Credit: BWI Airport

"We are working to empower our customers with non-visible disabilities to travel with the assurance that they will receive the understanding and the support they may need," says the Executive Director and CEO of BWI, Shannetta Griffin.

The idea is that by wearing a lanyard, you can discreetly let airport and airline staff know that they may require a little assistance or just some understanding.

She added that employees at the airport will receive specialized training.