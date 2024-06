GLEN BURNIE, Md. — BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport welcomed in a new store for customers and employees.

On Thursday BWI, along with 7-Eleven and Petroleum Marketing Group, celebrated the grand opening of the new 7-Eleven.

The store will be located on 1001 Aviation Boulevard, at the intersection with Air Cargo Drive on the north side of the airport.

And of course, the store will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, all year round.

Festivities for opening will continue into Friday, June 7th.