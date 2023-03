BALTIMORE — BWI Airport is going green.

Airport officials say they plan to transform cooking oil into sustainable jet fuel. The oil will come from the more than 50 restaurants inside the airport.

Officials say this will prevent grease from going into landfills and save money.

BWI is the seventh airport nationwide to start this program with Mahoney Environmental. The group estimates more than 100,000 gallons of cooking oil will be transformed into jet fuel by 2027.