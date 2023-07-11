BWI Airport named finalist in America's best restroom contest

BALTIMORE — Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has been selected as a finalist in the 2023 America's Best Restroom contest, sponsored by Cintas Corportation.

According to Cintas, the 22nd annual competition celebrates businesses that develop and maintain innovative restroom facilities.

BWI is the only airport among the contest finalists. The competition highlights the airport’s new restrooms on Concourse B that opened this spring as part of a broad program to modernize and enhance restroom facilities throughout the terminal.

The $55 million program is expanding and improving restrooms on Concourses B, C and D.

“This recognition highlights our commitment to providing a positive passenger experience and outstanding facilities,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

To vote for your favorite finalist, click here.