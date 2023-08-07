BWI Airport holds summer program for kids to learn about careers in aviation

One summer camp is encouraging kids to spread their wings and the help the world fly.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is hosting a summer youth program that provides learning to 50 Baltimore students before school starts back up.

Throughout the week, they'll meet with aviation and transportation leaders, including airline employees, federal aviation security, the airport's fire department, business leaders, and engineering firms.

"Most kids never get a chance to see the inner working of an airport, not to mention get on an airplane, so we try to get them face to face with options in the airport," said Ricky Smith, executive director and CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration.

"I'm really excited, I want to see stuff like inside a plane and be on the runway and stuff like that," said a participant of the program.

The program is a partnership between BWI, the Maryland Department of Transportation and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.