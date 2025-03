LINTHICUM, Md. — BWI Airport is experiencing a Monday morning power outage.

Flights remain operational, yet airport officials say delays are possible.

Travelers should double check their airline status for planning purposes.

Although details of what caused the outage are unclear, there is a fire and downed wires causing Baltimore & Annapolis Road to be shut down in both directions leading to Park 100 Drive.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.