Busy stretch of Route 1 to get road improvements

OVERLEA, Md. — The state is planning to upgrade Route 1 in Baltimore County's Overlea area - a stretch of road that's also seen a lot of local traffic concerns lately.

State leaders announced an open house Thursday, May 16, for people to learn more about the project.

It's now just in the design phase, and would include sidewalk improvements, lane upgrades, and improvements to stormwater management and landscaping, on Route 1 between Fleetwood Road/Northern Parkway and the Beltway.

MDOT SHA Location of Rt. 1 road improvement project



Previous plans for the project "focused primarily on traffic operations," but feedback from stakeholders in 2020-21 prompted the project team to focus more "on the safety and needs of all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users," said State Highway Administration.

Area residents, however, continue to say traffic is a major concern and accidents, especially around the new Royal Farms gas station, continue to be a problem.

Maria Morales posted a photo in a neighborhood group of a stone fence damaged in an accident, on Route 1 near Thorncliff Road.

Submitted photo Fence damaged in crash



She wrote: "This wall was just fixed this past week and another accident has it crumbled in another section. Oh dear!"

She had also posted a photo of an accident with very serious injuries at that same location in January.