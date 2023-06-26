Businesses evacuated after ammonium nitrate spill in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating an overturned tanker truck crash that happened early Monday morning in Hagerstown, forcing evacuations in the area.

Just before 6:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to a report of an overturned tanker truck southbound on Interstate 81 north of Halfway Boulevard.

Police say a tire blew out of the truck, causing the vehicle to swerve off the roadway, through a guardrail and down an embankment.

Steven Patrick Norfolk, the driver of the truck, was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The tanker was carrying ammonium nitrate, with about three gallons spilling on the road.

As a precaution, nearby businesses within 1,500 feet of the scene were asked to evacuate before being allowed to return by 9:30 a.m.

Detours are in place and southbound I-81 remains partially closed.