Businesses break ground on new industrial building in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Businesses need storage and distribution space.

They're getting a lot more of it in Anne Arundel County.

On Wednesday Colliers and the Brennan Investment Group broke ground on a new industrial building in Glen Burnie.

It's the group's first investment in the county and it's based on the potential they see in our area.

"Baltimore has always been on our radar," said Chris Massey of the Brennan Investment Group. "It's got great demographics. The population is very strong. The job creation is very strong. The Baltimore, DC corridor is one of the best in the country. We're excited to have this be the first day of many in the Baltimore market. We've been looking at several deals. We're excited to do more, and we're open for business today."

The 80,000 square foot warehouse will also focus on light manufacturing, high technology and office space.