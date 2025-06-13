Burning up? You won't be after reading our summer safety tips

BALTIMORE — There's no need for us to tell you it's hot because you've probably already noticed.

Every year we have heat-related illnesses and even deaths, many of which are preventable.

Here are some tips or reminders to help you "beat the heat."

Heat safety outside:

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol. Drinks with electrolytes can protect against heat stress

Apply sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher)

Wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing

Take regular breaks in the shade

Heat safety when working:

Drink a cup of cool water every 20 minutes, even if you aren't thirsty.

Take regular breaks to rest. During hot conditions, skipping breaks is not safe.

Seek periodic breaks in the AC if possible

Heat safety outside of heat wave:

Most heat-related deaths occur outside of heat waves.

Avoid overextertion and stay hydrated. Heat stroke can happen even during moderate heat.

Never leave people or pets in a vehicle.

Assist those who are at higher risk for heat-related illness

Pets get hot too, so don't forget about them. Make sure they have plenty of water and watch the paw pads, sidewalk temperatures can burn feet.

If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for them.