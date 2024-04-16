Burlington to open 2 stores in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE — Burlington is planning to open two new stores in the Baltimore area, one at the Inner Harbor and one in Catonsville.

The company will set up shop in the Lockwood Place shopping center, at 600 East Pratt Street, on May 3, according to its website.

Segall Group Site plan of Lockwood Place, showing future Burlington



It will also open Sept. 20 at 6501 Baltimore National Pike, just west of the Rolling Road intersection.

Burlington, originally known as Burlington Coat Factory, sells "a wide assortment of low priced brand name ladies, men’s, kids/baby apparel and accessories, home décor items and much more."

Burlington currently has eight stores in the Baltimore region. It recently closed its store in Parkville.