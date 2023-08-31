Burglars target ticket booths for Spirit Of Baltimore, Watermark Harbor Cruises

BALTIMORE — The ticket booths of two Inner Harbor cruise lines were burglarized Wednesday night.

Spirit of Baltimore and Watermark Harbor Cruises each have their booths situated along the promenade on Light Street.

Baltimore Police said someone broke in and shattered the windows of both.

Footage of the damage left behind appears to show the locations ransacked.

Ticket booths for Spirit Of Baltimore and Watermark Harbor Cruises broken into overnight and trashed. Police were called and here now as glass and debris can be seen all around the two small kiosks. @WMAR2News #Baltimore #Innerharbor pic.twitter.com/egBtaezHEX — Paul Jaffey (@PaulFromWMAR) August 31, 2023

Police couldn't say whether anything was stolen.

No suspects thus far have been arrested.

The cruise lines are staples of the Inner Harbor offering visitors dinner and sightseeing tours.