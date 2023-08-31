Watch Now
Burglars target ticket booths for Spirit Of Baltimore, Watermark Harbor Cruises

Paul Jaffey, WMAR
Posted at 9:42 AM, Aug 31, 2023
BALTIMORE — The ticket booths of two Inner Harbor cruise lines were burglarized Wednesday night.

Spirit of Baltimore and Watermark Harbor Cruises each have their booths situated along the promenade on Light Street.

Baltimore Police said someone broke in and shattered the windows of both.

Footage of the damage left behind appears to show the locations ransacked.

Police couldn't say whether anything was stolen.

No suspects thus far have been arrested.

The cruise lines are staples of the Inner Harbor offering visitors dinner and sightseeing tours.

