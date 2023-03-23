Watch Now
Burglar armed with BB gun shot after attempting to rob business in SE Baltimore

Posted at 7:21 PM, Mar 23, 2023
BALTIMORE — Police apprehended a suspect after an attempted robbery in Southeast Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Eastern Avenue at 1:11 p.m.

According to police, a person entered the establishment showing a handgun and demanding money.

A female employee then withdrew a firearm and got into a struggle with the suspect. The gun discharged and struck the suspect in the leg.

The suspect then grabbed the employee's handgun and fled the scene.

Police later located and apprehended the suspect in the 3700 block of Gough Street.

The victim's firearm and the suspect's weapon, which was later determined to be a BB-gun, were both taken into custody by police.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact 410-396-2422.

