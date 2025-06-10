Burger King employee awarded $15,000 scholarship to attend UMBC

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — One local student is going have it his way.

The Burger King Foundation recently awarded local student Justin Parker with a $15,000 King Award scholarship. The award recognizes team members for their hard work and academic achievements.

Parker, a member of the Burger King in Bel Air, has been working at the location since 2023 and is set to graduate this spring.

Wyatt Smith

He plans on attending UMBC this fall to study Biotechnology.

The Burger King scholars program has awarded a total of $60 million in scholarships to more than 51,000 students throughout North America since 2000.

Recipients are selected through an application process that looks at their GPA, work experience, extracurricular activities, financial need and community service.