Building Steps is building students

BALTIMORE — High school students learned not to sell themselves short today.



Building Steps held its network experience today.

Baltimore City high school seniors worked with 40 business professionals from the Baltimore area in a simulated networking event.

Students build their confidence and have to prepare an elevator pitch describing themselves.

The mission is to make sure students can advocate for themselves in college and beyond.

The non-profit says a lot of the companies that volunteer often end up hiring students for summer internships as well.