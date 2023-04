BEL AIR, Md. — Buffalo Wild Wings Bel Air raised $1,300 and donated it to the Boys and Girls Club of Harford and Cecil Counties.

This money was raised through the Team Up For Kids program.

Every October, BWW sports bars nationwide host the Team Up For Kids fundraiser.

The program supports local youth sports programs through organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of America's "ALL STARS" program, which brings access to children who may not otherwise have the opportunity to play.