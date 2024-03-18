Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Budweiser hitting homers with the O's

Orioles X Budweiser Limited Edition Can
Budweiser
Orioles X Budweiser Limited Edition Can<br/>
Orioles X Budweiser Limited Edition Can
Posted at 5:54 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 18:38:41-04

BALTIMORE, Md. — You can almost smell the grass at Camden Yards, hear the crack of the bat, and feel the loud "OOOOOOOOOOO" vibrating throughout the stands. Opening Day is on third and headed home.

The only thing missing is a cold beer, whether you're in your home dugout or a seat in the yard.

Budweiser is here to knock your thirst for the game out of the park with a uniquely designed limited edition can for the Orioles and 15 other MLB teams. If you don’t catch a pop fly or home run, you’ll already have a collector’s item in your glove.

Budweiser is also giving baseball fans a chance to step up to the plate and get $50 in MLB merchandise for every home run hit this season. Budweiser’s social media channels will have more details on how to win.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices