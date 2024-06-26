Bubala Indoor Playground opening in Perry Hall

PERRY HALL, Md. — A local indoor playground is opening another location, this time in Perry Hall.

Bubala Indoor Playground, which is aimed at children up to 7 years old, has two other sites, in Pikesville and Eldersburg.

The company just announced that it will be opening at the Perry Hall Square Shopping Center, on Ebenezer Road, on July 15.

The playground has been more than a year in the works. Bubala originally announced in March 2023 that it wanted to open at that location.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks noted today: "I was happy to sponsor the legislation that allowed for this use. It's not only good for the Perry Hall Square Shopping Center, but provides another option for parents in northeastern Baltimore County."

The playground will offer open play and birthday parties. It currently charges $15 for one child, and has discounts and special packages for siblings or large groups.