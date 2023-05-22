Brooklyn man beaten to death outside his home

BROOKLYN, Md. — A man was beaten to death outside his home in Brooklyn Friday night.

Anne Arundel County Police said there was some sort of earlier altercation that led a group of men to visit Christopher Wright's home on Arundel Road West.

This sparked a physical encounter that left Wright, 43, with traumatic injuries.

He died a day later at the hospital.

Police say a group of three to four men are responsible.

They'd already fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Police have not confirmed what the previous problem was about or who else may have been involved.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-222-4731 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.