Brooklyn Homes girl fighting leukemia gets new playground

BALTIMORE — A young girl battling cancer is getting a gift to help her through this tough time.

On Wednesday morning, volunteers with the Roc Solid Foundation were in Brooklyn Homes building a new playground for Micah Shiflett and her siblings.

Micah is fighting leukemia.

She's recovering from treatment in the hospital, but her parents facetimed her to see the surprise. Her sisters helped break the play set in for her.

Micah's dad says she'll love it.

"She's going to be ecstatic. I mean, I don't think she's going to get off of it today. She might even camp out tonight; that's how excited she'll bet," he said.

Roc Solid is building playgrounds for kids across the country, building 30 in 30 days.

They say the goal isn't just to inspire these kids in their fight but also to give them a safe place to play while they recover.