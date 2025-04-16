Bringing job opportunities to Park Heights

Job opportunities are on the way to Park Heights.

Turnaround Tuesday opened its newest location with Brown Memorial Baptist Church.

This is the program's fourth location; it helps place people in living wage jobs.

Since 2014, it's helped more than 2,300 people.

"Everyone needs a second chance," says Melvin Wilson, executive director of Turnaround Tuesday.

"Many of the people that we serve are returning citizens, about 65%, and people coming home, and a lot of times they're being denied job opportunities. We provide the opportunity for people to come and get the training necessary to get a job, and then we place them into livable wage jobs."