Bringing hope to two generations

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — More and more undergraduate college students are parents, one in five in fact.

Balancing books and babies is complex. Nyinde Glover knows this firsthand.

The Baltimore County resident became mom to daughter Satori at age 19. Dropped out of community college, and for awhile thought her dream of earning a bachelor’s degree was gone.

“That was the most difficult time to take a break,” Nyinde says, “but I really needed the mental space to figure out what my next steps in life are.”

Then Nyinde heard about Generation Hope, a program that makes scholars out of parents who had their first child as a teen, providing scholarships and wraparound services for the families.

Generation Hope helps young parents succeed in college while caring for their child.

“It’s been a lifechanging opportunity for a student-parent,” Nyinde says. “They offer mental health services. They offer field trips for families, career day events. They have a lot of opportunities for student parents that may not get these opportunities if they’re not staying on a college campus.”

She’s also been paired with a mentor, Elizabeth Lawner, a mom with a son the same age as Satori.

“Often, I feel like my role is just to tell her yes, you are doing a great job,” Elizabeth says. “You know, trust your gut. Or, you are thinking through all of the circumstances and you are making the right decision for you.”

Late night texts and early morning calls. From choosing classes to career prep. Nyinde says Elizabeth has helped her navigate life.

“Someone that I can just give a little spiel about how my days at work have been, or anything challenging that has been as far as getting a new job or taking on full-time courses,” Nyinde says. “So, she’s been really good at just supporting me, motivating me.”

And in the corner of Nyinde’s apartment, next to her daughter’s handprint, is a sign that it’s all working out, her graduation cap.

She’s graduating from Coppin State University next month with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. And one day, she wants to own her own childcare business.

