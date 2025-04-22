Brigance Brigade Foundation to hold 5.7K, Family Fun Walk at the Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE — Family fun and all to help an important cause.

They're lacing up their shoes this weekend at the Maryland Zoo to help the Brigance Brigade Foundation fight ALS.

The foundation is holding its annual 5.7K and Family Fun Walk to raise awareness and funds to support people living with ALS and their families.

The foundation was started by O.J. Brigance and his wife Chanda after the former Raven was diagnosed with the disease about 17 years ago.

It affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis.

The event brings people together for a good cause.

"There's something for everybody. We're gonna have a face painter, we're gonna have a bouncy house, free stances for all the kids, we're gonna give out some awards. We have some raffles that we're gonna give away. We've got an Orioles baseball I think we might be auctioning off, which is exciting. And then of course, we have the trophies that go for the largest team, the most money raised, and the first place, male and female for the 5.7,"

There's still time to join in on the fun.

It kicks off Saturday morning at the Maryland Zoo.

For more information, click here.