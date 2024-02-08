Brewer's Market, long time family owned staple in Westminster, closes Friday

WESTMINSTER, Md. — After nearly six decades a well known Carroll County grocery store is closing its doors.

Brewer's Market on Rt. 97 in Westminster made the announcement on January 22.

The small family owned business will remain open until 5pm on Friday, November 9.

Until then most items will be marked at 20 percent off with exception to cigarettes, tobacco and garden supplies.

No reason was provided for why Brewer's was closing, but the market posted this thank you to customers on Facebook.

"We are so very appreciative of your friendships and your business. We could not have been in the community as long as we were without your support. Thank you, and we will miss you all dearly."

Guy Brewer originally opened the market back in October 1965, despite working a day job at Black & Decker in nearby Hampstead.

Throughout it's history, Brewer's sold everything from dog and hunting licenses to gas.

A new store was eventually built in 1989 at the same Silver Run property, just further atop the parking lot.

Ultimately the store was purchased by Guy's son, Doug Brewer, in 2005.

Since then Doug has focused more on catering and expanding the store's gardening section.

News of the market's closure generated a sad reaction on social media. Even some former employees shared their fond memories.

"First job I ever had , Tons of great memories here , thank you Doug for everything," wrote one user.

"This was my first job when I was 14 and I had so many memories there! I am so happy and excited for your next chapter, but I will miss this place," said another. "I still think about striping and waxing the floors at night! It was the best, friendliest, safest place to work."