Breweries, library team up to push back against banning books

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Pouring up a cold one for a cause, the public library in Anne Arundel County is teaming up with breweries to raise money to support the libraries efforts in keeping books available to all.

"Our library system, libraries across the country offer programs and access to all and we believe that you should be able to read whatever you want and that's reflected in the collection here in our library," said Cathleen Sparrow - executive director of the public library.

To help, four different breweries are coming up with their own beers inspired by different books people have tried to get banned.

Like Pherm Brewing's Lawn Boy inspired Mexican lager.

"I have three daughters, they go to the library it's cool to support and work and have it be a full circle type thing. We always try to have events here that have a ton of community participation," said Henry Jager, the owner of the brewery.

The library is using the money to fund its programming, things like art classes or journaling nights.

Through that work they believe they're helping to push back on the efforts to ban books.

"We're a community connector, we want people to be educated and make their own choice. You can't make your own choice if you're limited in what we offer or what you can read. I also think some of the damage is if we have one kind of thought process we have one kind of society." said Sparrow.

20 percent of the beer sales go towards the library.

At each location the brewery is also selling merchandise like pint glasses supporting reading banned books.

The full event list can be found on the library's website.