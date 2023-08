BELCAMP, Md. — The Brass Tap has opened a location in Harford County, off of I-95 in the Belcamp area.

The Florida-based craft-beer chain is coming to the site of a former 7-Eleven, at 1345 James Way.

The restaurant was scheduled for a grand opening at 11 a.m. today. It is run by Howard County-based businessman Abhi Sheth, who also ran a Brass Tap location in Richmond and Dunkin' in Baltimore.

The Brass Tap has locations at Towson Town Center and in Baltimore City on Mount Royal Avenue.