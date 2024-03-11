BPD wants to identify a man connected to two sexual assaults, one involving a student

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are seeking to identify a man who is connected to two sexual assaults, one involving a student from ConneXions charter school.

The most recent occurred in the 3000 block of Tioga Parkway on Friday morning. A girl who was walking to school told police a man in a mask sexually assaulted her and stole her backpack.

The other incident happened in the 2300 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway near N. Pulaski Street on January 3.

Police say he wore a mask in both attacks. The second picture is a projection of what he looks like.

Anyone with any information about this individual or the incidents is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or the Special Investigation Section at 443-984-7378.