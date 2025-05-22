BPD to increase patrols around synagogues following D.C. shooting

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department announced it'll be increasing patrols and police presence around synagogues, community centers and other key areas around the city.

This comes after two two Israeli Embassy staff members were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

"While there are currently no known threats to our area, we are taking these proactive steps out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and security of all residents," Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement.

The man accused of Wednesday night's shooting now faces multiple counts of murder and federal firearms charges.

Elias Rodriguez, 30, was detained Wednesday night at the Capital Jewish Museum, where he allegedly shouted “Free, free Palestine."

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:08 p.m., and found an unresponsive man and woman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, a couple who authorities said were exiting the museum when they were shot.