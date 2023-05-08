BPD Sergeant pleads guilty to misconduct in office

BALTIMORE — BPD Sergeant Ethan Newberg pleads guilty to misconduct in office after being previously charged with assault and 32 other counts.

Newberg, a more than 27-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, is set to be sentenced on August 14.

The sergeant was involved in nine incidents that took place between July 2018 to May 2019 where he harassed, intimidated and assaulted law abiding citizens.

Newberg was arrested and suspended without pay after he was caught on body-cam footage making an illegal arrest from an incident that happened on May 30, 2019.

Baltimore Police Sgt. Newberg has been arrested and charged with assault and misconduct following a physical altercation caught on his body camera.

RELATED: Released body worn camera footage shows alleged illegal arrest made by BPD Sergeant

Investigation into body-camera footage by the Baltimore Police Department showed a consistent pattern of unlawful harassment and intimidation.

In one instance, Newberg unlawfully stopped, detained, assaulted, harassed and intimidated an unknown man by detaining him without legal cause or justification.

When responding to assist other officers in a situation that was already under control, Newberg saw the man crossing the street and commented to his colleague, "The guy right here in the glasses, remember him running out from us the other day? Come on, take him."

As the man was being led to the squad car, Newberg followed him and said, "you know me bud, you know better than that."

RELATED: BPD Sergeant previously charged with assault indicted on 32 additional counts

When Newberg was challenged by the man, asking why he was being arrested, Newberg stated, "I told you already why you're getting locked up, disorderly and you were putting my officers in jeopardy. You incited a crowd."

There was no crowd.