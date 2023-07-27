Watch Now
Police need help identifying suspects connected to June murder

32nd street homicide suspects.png
Baltimore City Police
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 16:54:49-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police need your help in identifying suspects connected to a deadly shooting on June 30.

Just before 9:00 pm, officers were called to the 1700 block of East 32nd Street for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Davonte Rouse.

Police released a video of suspects connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

