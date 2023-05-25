Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD seeks assistance identifying suspect in deadly northwest Baltimore stabbing

Park Heights stabbing suspect.png
Baltimore Police Department
Park Heights stabbing suspect.png
Posted at 3:17 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 15:17:53-04

BALTIMORE — Police need your help identifying a suspect involved in a murder in northwest Baltimore.

On May 22, officers were called to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue for reports of an unresponsive woman.

Police arrived and located the woman with stab wounds on her body.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police released a video of the suspect.

The suspect is seen wearing a unique hoodie with the words 'Paris' on the front.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices