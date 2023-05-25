BPD seeks assistance identifying suspect in deadly northwest Baltimore stabbing

BALTIMORE — Police need your help identifying a suspect involved in a murder in northwest Baltimore.

On May 22, officers were called to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue for reports of an unresponsive woman.

Police arrived and located the woman with stab wounds on her body.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police released a video of the suspect.

The suspect is seen wearing a unique hoodie with the words 'Paris' on the front.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.