BPD searching for two people connected to Pennsylvania Avenue shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore homicide detectives are asking for assistance.

They need help to find the two people shown in the pictures above.

Both of these individuals are connected to a recent shooting.

It happened at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26th, in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Security camera footage shows both individuals before and after the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.