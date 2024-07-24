Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD searching for alleged gunman in triple shooting that left one dead

Dominic Pressley.jpg
BPD
Baltimore Police say Dominic Pressley is wanted for a triple shooting that left a man dead on July 20, 2024
Dominic Pressley.jpg
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jul 24, 2024

BALTIMORE — Police are in search of an alleged gunman who shot three people leaving one dead in North Baltimore Saturday.

It happened in the 2400 block of Loyola Northway.

Detectives believe the shooter is 37-year-old Dominic Pressley.

Investigators say he's responsible for the shooting death of a 30-year-old man, and wounding two others including a 27-year-old woman.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on Pressley's whereabouts is asked to call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices