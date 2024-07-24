BPD searching for alleged gunman in triple shooting that left one dead

BALTIMORE — Police are in search of an alleged gunman who shot three people leaving one dead in North Baltimore Saturday.

It happened in the 2400 block of Loyola Northway.

Detectives believe the shooter is 37-year-old Dominic Pressley.

Investigators say he's responsible for the shooting death of a 30-year-old man, and wounding two others including a 27-year-old woman.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on Pressley's whereabouts is asked to call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7Lockup.