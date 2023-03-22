BPD: Robber killed by would-be victim legally carrying firearm

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police detectives determined a homicide last month was justified.

Joseph Garrison, 42, was fatally shot on February 7 in the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road.

Further investigation into Garrison's death revealed he tried robbing a man before being killed.

The 24-year-old victim Garrison was attempting to rob happened to be legally carrying a gun, and used it in self defense.

Police say the shooter remained on scene.

After being detained for questioning, investigators released him without charges.

The incident has officially been reclassified and removed from Baltimore City's 2023 homicide total, which currently sits at 54.