BPD releases video of person of interest in homicide case

Baltimore Police released a video on Friday in the hopes that someone can identify a person of interest in a homicide case.

Do you recognize this man? Help #BPD homicide detectives identify a person of interest related to a May 5, 2023, deadly shooting.



BPD: 410-396-2100@MCSMaryland: 1-866-7LOCKUPhttps://t.co/rwHneIcJSY — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 12, 2023

The victim, 29-year-old Isaiah Benjamin Jr. was shot on May 5th on the 6800 block of Elsrode Ave. He died of his injuries the following day.

Police ask anyone with information about the person of interest's identity are asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.