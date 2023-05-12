Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD releases video of person of interest in homicide case

Suspect Elsrode homicide BPD.jpg
BPD
Screenshot of person of interest from video released by the Baltimore Police Department.
Suspect Elsrode homicide BPD.jpg
Posted at 9:57 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 09:57:06-04

Baltimore Police released a video on Friday in the hopes that someone can identify a person of interest in a homicide case.

The victim, 29-year-old Isaiah Benjamin Jr. was shot on May 5th on the 6800 block of Elsrode Ave. He died of his injuries the following day.

Police ask anyone with information about the person of interest's identity are asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices