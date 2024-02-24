BPD releases video hoping to ID Marion Street homicide suspects

BALTIMORE — Baltimore homicide detectives need your help identifying three suspects believed to be connected to last Saturday’s deadly shooting on Marion Street.

Police say that around 3:15 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Marion Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered Amari Williams unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams died two days later from his injuries.

Cell phone video released shows three men exchanging gunfire in a parking lot. Two of the people of interest then fled the scene.

Surveillance video later spotted both men walking down a sidewalk, one of them appeared to have an injured leg.

A reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.