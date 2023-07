BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department released footage of a person of interest wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing.

The surveillance footage shows a man wearing a blue shirt, shopping at a local store.

On July 4, 53-year-old Michael Raub was stabbed and killed in the 1600 block of McHenry Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

To remain anonymous, call 1-866-7LOCKUP.