Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD: Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in arrest in PG County

Baltimore police
Courtesy: WMAR
Baltimore police
Posted at 11:34 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 23:34:41-04

BALTIMORE — A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began in Baltimore ended in an arrest in Prince George's County.

Just before 8 p.m., the Baltimore Police Department aviation unit spotted a solen vehicle in the unit block of North Caroline Street.

Officers responded to the location to conduct a car stop at a red light.

While attempting to conduct the car stop, the wanted vehicle reversed into a patrol car and fled towards I-83.

The aviation unit, Foxtrot, followed the vehicle through the city.

The vehicle fled to Prince George's County, where the driver bailed out of the car.

The driver was arrested by the Prince George's County Police Department.

They will be charged in Baltimore City.

There were no injuries during the pursuit.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices