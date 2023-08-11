BPD: Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in arrest in PG County

BALTIMORE — A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began in Baltimore ended in an arrest in Prince George's County.

Just before 8 p.m., the Baltimore Police Department aviation unit spotted a solen vehicle in the unit block of North Caroline Street.

Officers responded to the location to conduct a car stop at a red light.

While attempting to conduct the car stop, the wanted vehicle reversed into a patrol car and fled towards I-83.

The aviation unit, Foxtrot, followed the vehicle through the city.

The vehicle fled to Prince George's County, where the driver bailed out of the car.

The driver was arrested by the Prince George's County Police Department.

They will be charged in Baltimore City.

There were no injuries during the pursuit.