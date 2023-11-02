BPD police accountability board gives update on investigation reviews

BALTIMORE — Once a week dozens of police misconduct investigations are reviewed by a group of city residents .

"We look at the body worn camera footage, we read the reports, and we ask follow up questions if necessary," said Jesmond Riggins, with the administrative charging committee.

Since the police accountability board started reviewing these investigations in June, nearly 400 have been investigated and according to the board, several rulings have been changed based on questions they've asked.

For the most part, the department and the accountability board agree.

"There have been, to date, not many cases where there's been a large deviation between the disposition of the ACC, of the administrative charging committee and the police department thus far," said Riggins.

The board believes their process is helping Baltimore become more safe.

"Police accountability, it's not about being anti-cop, it's about ensuring public safety actually works. For that to happen, the community needs to trust its own institutions," said Sergio Espana, ACLU Maryland, campaign for justice safety and jobs.

The board is going beyond just reviewing and recommending discipline.

It hopes to shape the laws and policies in the city through a report coming in January.

"In that report will be outlined recommendations for potential legislative changes. Recommendations for the police department based on investigations that are yielded as well as recommendations for improvements and training moving forward with the police accountability board," said Joshua Harris, chairman, Baltimore police accountability board.

The board says each meeting they're reviewing about 20 cases.