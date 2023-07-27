Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD on scene of barricade situation in West Baltimore

Baltimore police
Courtesy: WMAR
Baltimore police
Posted at 6:33 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 18:35:31-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are on scene for a barricade situation in West Baltimore.

Police were called to the 1600 block of West North Avenue in regards to the incident.

Residents are are asked to stay indoors at this time.

Crisis Intervention Officers, SWAT & Negotiators are on scene working towards a peacefully resolution.

W. North Ave from Fulton St to Penn. Ave is closed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices