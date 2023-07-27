BPD on scene of barricade situation in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are on scene for a barricade situation in West Baltimore.
Police were called to the 1600 block of West North Avenue in regards to the incident.
Residents are are asked to stay indoors at this time.
Crisis Intervention Officers, SWAT & Negotiators are on scene working towards a peacefully resolution.
W. North Ave from Fulton St to Penn. Ave is closed.
