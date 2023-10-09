BPD: Officer hit by vehicle, then shot at suspect

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a police-involved discharging Sunday evening.

Just before 9 p.m., police were called to the 1200 block of E. North Avenue for reports of an armed person.

At the scene, the armed suspect got into a vehicle and police tried to stop them in the 1900 block of Aisquith Street.

The suspect struck an officer with their vehicle, which lead the officer to shoot his gun.

The suspect fled but was arrested. They were not struck by gunfire.

The suspect refused medical treatment at the scene. The officer was taken to a local hospital.

The Baltimore Police Department's Special Investigations Team is investigation.