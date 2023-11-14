BPD officer dragged several feet by car during vehicle stop, man arrested

BALTIMORE — A 30-year-old man was apprehended on Tuesday morning after Baltimore City Police officers were advised he was driving around in a stolen vehicle.

After being made aware of the suspect, police approached his vehicle on foot in an attempt to perform a vehicle stop.

The suspect, later identified as Nicholas D. Peters, accelerated his vehicle, dragging the officer several feet.

Later, police were able to stop the vehicle and placed Peters under arrest.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

After complaining of leg pain, Peters was taken to a local hospital before being taken to Central Booking, where he will be formally charged.