BPD needs help finding this car involved in a fatal crash

A fatal crash claimed the life of 54-year-old Lawrence Wells, who is pictured in the flyer above on August 15, 2024. It occurred in the 1300 block of Joh Avenue.

Baltimore Police are asking the public to help them find the dark gray 2021 Honda Civic Coupe involved in the collision, which is also pictured in the flyer.

This car hit Wells, fled the scene, and was seen by witnesses turning onto the 3700 of Benson Ave.

Authorities say the car may have passenger-side damage, including a missing passenger-side view mirror.

In reference to a fatal collision that occurred on August 15, 2024, in the 1300 block of Joh Avenue that claimed the life of 54-year-old Lawrence Wells, pictured in the flyer, investigators need your help obtaining additional information regarding this incident.



A 2021 Honda… pic.twitter.com/ifuKf9yXRJ — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 17, 2024

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2606. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.