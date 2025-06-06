Police need help identifying people involved in an argument that led to a deadly shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are asking for help identifying a group of people involved in an altercation that led to a man being shot multiple times.

This stems from an incident on May 3, in the parking lot of fast food restaurant in the 3400 block of Pulaski Highway.

The video shows a group of people arguing in the parking lot, while one man has to be held back.

During this dispute, 47-year-old Terrance Todd was shot multiple times police say.

Todd was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are seeking information from anyone who knows the identities of these individuals to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.